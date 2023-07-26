Training camp notebook, Day 1 | Howell shows confidence under center in first practice

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their first practice of training camp, and everyone is in agreement: it's great to be back.

"I thought the guys picked up right where they left off from OTAs and minicamp," said head coach Ron Rivera. "I thought the energy was what we needed, and it's one of those things that you're trying to see if their retention is where it needs to be. There were some really good things going on out there."

From start to finish, players looked crisp and moved efficiently from one drill to the next. Each side of the ball played with intensity, and mistakes were a rare occurrence. That's a positive sign for how camp will play out, but Rivera wants to see if they can maintain that energy.

"We'll see how they are in about three or four days when they get a little tired, a little fatigued, see how they handle it," Rivera said. "For today, very pleased with what we saw out there."