Attitudes around mental health have shifted at Commanders Park

Thousands of miles and an ocean away, Commanders' defensive end Efe Obada was internalizing similar beliefs. He navigated so many challenges as an immigrant, being homeless then in foster care and facing gang culture. To get through it all, he "would suppress and compartmentalize." That coping mechanism eventually took its toll, riddling him with anxiety, depression, night terrors and PTSD.

Dysfunctional methods of dealing with stress and hard situations get exposed when players reach the highest level of the sport. On the NFL stage, there are higher stakes and more eyes.

"I feel like as football players a lot of pressures and stresses pile up on us, and then we find ourselves in dark places unfortunately," said wide receiver Terry McLaurin. "We find ourselves stressed out and not being able to cope and overcome those challenges because they've been festering and building up for so long."

In the modern game, it is important to note, the pressures these athletes face have been compounded by new technology and social media.

"I think it's important for guys to get things off their chest, especially now when so much is expected of them and there is so much out there as far as social media that can get to people," noted head coach Ron Rivera.

These conditions have perhaps created a situation where a shift in the mental health discussion is not a luxury; it is a necessity. And players have started to realize that; in the last year, McLaurin, for example, has been going to therapy. The journey, which he started "not knowing what to expect," has been transformative for him.