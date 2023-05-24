OTA Notebook | Forbes shines with another offseason INT

Washington does have the benefit of possessing four other tight ends on the roster, including Logan Thomas, who is feeling healthy again, along with John Bates, 2022 draft pick Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges. With Rogers now focused on recovery, it will be time for those young options to step up.

"I'll tell you the group as a whole does look good, and we've got some good young players that need to ascend now," Rivera said. "We had a nice trio or nice group of guys. Unfortunately, like I said, it was just a freak thing, and it was just crazy. It's very unfortunate. [Rogers] is a heck of a young man, but he'll be back."

Here are some more observations from the afternoon.

-- Quarterback Sam Howell came out strong in the first day of OTAs, delivering precise throws and moving well in the pocket. Today was a bit more uneven -- a sign that Howell is still developing -- but there were still some positive moments. He completed 5-of-6 passes in the final team drill of the day, including two touchdowns to Antonio Gibson and Jonathan Williams.