Wake Up Washington | 'Things have gone really well' for Jamin Davis' offseason

Most of the attention surrounding the Washington Commanders has been on the rookie class, and rightly so. Many of them have been early contributors with some being expected to have an immediate impact on the team.
There have been other young players who have made strides during OTAs, though, particularly last year's first-round pick, Jamin Davis.
"Jamin's a rep guy," coach Ron Rivera told team analyst Logan Paulsen. "The more reps he gets, the better and more comfortable he gets. He plays with more confidence and plays faster."
Davis, who the Commanders took with the 19th overall pick in 2021, had a turbulent rookie year. There were flashes of what Washington saw in him at Kentucky -- a strong, downhill linebacker with the ability to make plays in space -- but they were sandwiched between mistakes and some uncertainty about where he could best serve the defense.
Originally, Davis was slated to be the middle linebacker, but after seeing him play in the role for half the season, he was moved to the outside, where he seemed more comfortable. He finished last season with 76 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.
Davis was placed in the starting lineup during Wednesday's OTA, and his comfort level in the defense has improved. He showed his ability to close gaps against ball carriers during team drills, when he was the first defender to reach Brian Robinson on a swing pass.
Had it not been in practice with no pads, the play would have ended in a tackle.
"So far, things have gone really well," Rivera said. "Looks like he's really starting to pick things up."
Rivera also noted that putting Cole Holcomb at middle linebacker has helped bring stability to Davis and the position overall.
"We've got guys settled into positions, as opposed to last year when we were trying to see who does what."
The Commanders remain confident in what Davis can give them. Last year didn't end the way he wanted, but he still has the talent that warranted a first-round pick.
The hope is that he'll be able to put more of that on display in Year 2.
The Washington Commanders finished the final practice that will be open to the media before mandatory minicamp begins next week. Here are the top photos from Wednesday's OTA. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
