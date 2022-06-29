Brian Mitchell, Percy Butler linked by journeys to Washington 

Mitchell was keen on that Ragin' Cajun connection when Butler was selected by Washington with the 113th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old safety was the first University of Louisiana-Lafayette product to be drafted by Washington since the 1990 draft when Mitchell was picked in the fifth round.

To learn more about the type of player Butler was, Mitchell spoke to fellow former Ragin' Cajun quarterback Don Wallace whose son Deuce played with Butler at UL. The UL player-turned-UL dad lauded the young safety for being "smart as hell."

In addition to some of the elements of their similar football paths, Butler and Mitchell also relate on the level of starting out their professional careers as young fathers. Mitchell, a father of four, was already a parent when he began his rookie season. He noted that being a dad as a young pro athlete "made him become more focused." Fatherhood has already had a similar effect on Butler who, just two days after watching his dream of being drafted come true, welcomed a baby girl into the world.

"I'm always thinking about what I'm going to do to make sure I'm making it for my daughter," Butler said. "I'm always thinking about her, making sure I'm taking the right steps, thinking things twice through before I do it."

It's an exciting time for Butler in more ways than one. As the rookie adjust to what the months ahead have in store, he can be sure a Plaquemine native who knows what it means to rep the Burgundy & Gold will be cheering him on.