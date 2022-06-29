Top 5 cornerbacks Washington will face in 2022

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

There are plenty of high expectations for the Green Bay Packers' defense in 2022, and a lot of that hinges around how Alexander performs.

Alexander (5-foot-10, 196 pounds) is considered by many to be one of the most well-rounded corners in the league today, despite his stature. While the Packers incorporate more zone coverage, Alexander also holds his own in man coverage, which has helped him record 44 career pass breakups.

An AC injury in Week 4 prevented Alexander from playing until the divisional round of the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers, but his performance indicates that he is cementing himself as one of the best in the position. In 2020, the last time he played more than four games, he received a career-high 90.5 overall grade, anchored by a 90.6 cover grade, and earned his first Pro Bowl vote as well as second team All-Pro honors.