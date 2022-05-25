Brian Robinson has high expectations for his NFL career

River and the offensive coaches have a clear plan for what they want Robinson to add to the backfield. They like his physicality, and they feel he can contribute to their vision for a one-two punch at running back. But if he's ever asked to have a more expansive role, he'll have no problem handling the extra responsibility.

"I definitely feel like I can be up there with the top guys in this league across the board."

After waiting his turn behind the likes of Najee Harris, Damien Harris and Bo Scarborough for four seasons, Robinson got the chance to be the Crimson Tide's feature back in 2021. He ended the season with 271 carries for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Robinson wasn't asked to be much of a pass-catcher by Alabama, but he did haul in a career-high 35 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns. That was more than enough to impress former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram, who believes Robinson has a complete skillset.