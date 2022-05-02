Brian Robinson, Phidarian Mathis bring another layer of toughness to Commanders roster

When Robinson got going -- he was seventh in runs of at least 15 yards -- he was hard to stop, and that's something SEC defenders can attest to. He had the most broken tackles (79) in the conference. That's even more impressive considering it's the most by an Alabama player since 2014.

And with that physicality comes an ability to protect the football. He only had three fumbles in 545 career rushing attempts with Alabama.

"When you watch him in a style of running you always notice that the ball is high and tight, and he does a nice job with that," Ron Rivera said. "He's got long arms, so wrapping the ball also is an easier thing for him because of his size."

With Mathis, Rivera sees a player who is "more fully developed" against the run. He consistently improves as a tackler, and during his final season, he posted a career-high 53 tackles.