Brian Robinson reflects on recovery, return to practice

The gunshot wounds that Robinson sustained in late August required him to have surgery, but it could have been much more dire. There was no major damage to his ligaments, meaning that with time and rehab, Robinson could return to the field.

Once the doctors told Robinson the news, his mind "automatically clicked" into what he needed to do to make that a reality.

"Just listening to the doctors and the trainers and everybody who's been in my circle helping me," Robinson said. "They've done everything they possibly could to get me to this point, and I'm just thankful for all of them, honestly."

"It's a lot of work," Robinson said, to get to the point he is at in his recovery in five weeks. Still, Robinson backed up his claims to attack his recovery. Just 18 days after being shot, he was on the Commanders' practice field doing agility work with a sleeve on his right leg. He would also stretch with his teammates and ride on a stationary bike while the team went through individual drills.

Robinson was on the field with the rest of the running backs a week later. He did not participate in the drills, but he did watch as his teammates worked though practice. However, prior to the Commanders' game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Robinson was running routes on air and catching passes from assistant running backs coach Jennifer King.

On top of his own determination, Robinson was encouraged by the support he received from the team and fans who rooted for him since he first sustained his injury.