Wentz 'confident' offense can get back on track against Titans defense

One of Wentz's interceptions came from Kevin Byard, who last season received the highest overall grade among safeties from Pro Football Focus. Byard is not off to as strong of a start this year, but he is second on the team with 29 tackles and has one of the Titans' three interceptions.

While Byard does excel in coverage, he also knows how to operate closer to the line of scrimmage and be disruptive against the run. The mix makes him a versatile player, and Wentz said the former MTSU Blue Raider "makes things difficult."

"You have to always know where he is at," Wentz said. "He really seems like the leader of the defense over there as far as playmaking in the secondary. He does a really good job ... He got me a couple of times [last year], so I look forward to seeing him and competing against him."

While Washington's offense has been rocky at best after a strong outing against the Jaguars in Week 1, there are some areas where the unit can be dangerous. Even if Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Curtis Samuel (Illness) are absent from Sunday's game, the Commanders are in good position to take advantage of cornerbacks Roger McCreary, Kristian Fulton, who have contributed to the Titans giving up the fourth-most passing yards in the league (274).