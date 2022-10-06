Breast Cancer Awareness Month gets personal for many Commanders players 

There's a reason Cheeseman scored in the 92nd percentile of the Dental Admissions Test -- he's a smart guy, and he's right about early detection. According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early, and remains in a localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%.

Catching breast cancer early means getting screenings routinely. However, for millions, booking an appointment with a doctor and taking advantage of vital tools like mammograms may seem like a luxury reserved for the privileged.

"The best way to continue to bring awareness to breast cancer is obviously what we're doing [with the Commanders], but also making it available for all women to get routine check-ups no matter their status, no matter their economic background, their race, their anything," McLaurin said.

McLaurin was in elementary school when he learned that his grandmother had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Many of his memories of her come from spring breaks, when he and his sister would make the trip to North Carolina to see her.

"It was a different kind of different kind of love, different kind of nurturing," McLaurin said. "I remember just waking up every morning and breakfast would always be like being cooked. "It's unfortunate now because I feel like I'd appreciate that even more."

McLaurin's grandmother has since passed away, but he believes that she would be proud of the man he grew up to be.