Commanders praise Wentz's arm strength, veteran leadership

There was one thought that came into Antonio Gibson’s mind when he was asked about seeing Carson Wentz in person: "I didn't know he was that big."

"Kinda tall, real broad," Gibson told the media after Tuesday's OTAs. "Right now, we're just getting in the flow of things, so I haven't really got to see him in action, but today he looked good."

It's been 10 weeks to the day since the Washington Commanders traded for Wentz, and after numerous discussions on how he could impact the offense, we finally received a taste of that on Tuesday. It wasn't necessarily a flashy outing, but it was a solid one, and it got Ron Rivera’s nod of approval.