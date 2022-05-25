News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders praise Wentz's arm strength, veteran leadership

May 25, 2022 at 03:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

DSC02110
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

There was one thought that came into Antonio Gibson’s mind when he was asked about seeing Carson Wentz in person: "I didn't know he was that big."

"Kinda tall, real broad," Gibson told the media after Tuesday's OTAs. "Right now, we're just getting in the flow of things, so I haven't really got to see him in action, but today he looked good."

It's been 10 weeks to the day since the Washington Commanders traded for Wentz, and after numerous discussions on how he could impact the offense, we finally received a taste of that on Tuesday. It wasn't necessarily a flashy outing, but it was a solid one, and it got Ron Rivera’s nod of approval.

"I thought he did some really good things," Rivera said. "Got some pretty good rapport with his guys. The thing I like is about making good decisions. You're seeing a lot of good decisions out there right now."

Naturally, directing the offense is one of Wentz's top priorities as he gets ready to help the Commanders take a step forward in 2022. That can't happen without a strong relationship with his teammates, though, and establishing that bond is just as important as mastering the scheme.

Several of his new teammates were asked about Wentz after practice, so here's what they and Rivera had to say regarding the veteran quarterback.

Curtis Samuel

  • "I'm excited. He's gonna go out there and do his thing. I think my job is to make the job easier for him. Get open fast, make sure I'm in my spot and do what I'm supposed to do."

Cole Holcomb

  • "First thing I know is he's got a cannon. Dude can sling the ball. We've got a lot of fast guys, lot of fast receivers, and we've got a lot of good weapons. He's gonna extend our offense in terms of the length of the field. It'll help open up a lot of opportunities in the pass game."

Related Links

PHOTOS | OTAs 5/24

The Washington Commanders took the field for the second day of OTAs and went through individual, special teams and 11-on-11 drills. Check out the top shots from Tuesday's practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

05242022 Phase 3 001
1 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 002
2 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 003
3 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 004
4 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 005
5 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 006
6 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 007
7 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 008
8 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 009
9 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 010
10 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 011
11 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 012
12 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 013
13 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 014
14 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 015
15 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 016
16 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 017
17 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 018
18 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 019
19 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 020
20 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 021
21 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 022
22 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 023
23 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 024
24 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 025
25 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 026
26 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 027
27 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 028
28 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 029
29 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 030
30 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 031
31 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 032
32 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 033
33 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 034
34 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 035
35 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 036
36 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 037
37 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 038
38 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 039
39 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 040
40 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 041
41 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 042
42 / 114
Courtney Rivera/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 043
43 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 044
44 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 045
45 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 046
46 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 047
47 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 048
48 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 049
49 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 050
50 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 051
51 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 052
52 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 053
53 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 054
54 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 055
55 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 056
56 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 057
57 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 058
58 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 059
59 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 060
60 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 061
61 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 062
62 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 063
63 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 064
64 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 065
65 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 066
66 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 067
67 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 068
68 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 069
69 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 070
70 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 071
71 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 072
72 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 073
73 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 074
74 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 075
75 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 076
76 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 077
77 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 078
78 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 079
79 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 080
80 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 081
81 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 082
82 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 083
83 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 084
84 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 085
85 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 086
86 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 087
87 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 088
88 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 089
89 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 090
90 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 091
91 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 092
92 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 093
93 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 094
94 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 095
95 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 096
96 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 097
97 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 098
98 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 099
99 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 100
100 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 101
101 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 102
102 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 103
103 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 104
104 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 105
105 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 106
106 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 107
107 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 108
108 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 109
109 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 110
110 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 111
111 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 112
112 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 113
113 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 114
114 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jahan Dotson

  • "Catching passes from Carson was…a dream come true, and I'm looking forward to it each and every day … When he says he wants you to be somewhere at an exact time, he means that, and I try to do that every single day, just learning more about him."

William Jackson III

  • "We all know he's a veteran guy. He's a smart guy, so we already know he's gonna do good, and it's no surprise that he can come in and light it up."

Jonathan Allen

  • "He's everything you want from your starting quarterback. He's a leader, talks to every guy on the team, not just the receivers or the running backs or the offensive line. Talks to the defensive guys, and he wants to be here and he wants to win. Really not much more I could ask for."

Ron Rivera

  • "I think this is a good opportunity for Carson. I really do. I think he's a guy that's wanted, we want him here. We went out and traded for him and we do expect some good things from him and for him. Very pleased with what we've got, and he's done a heck of a job."
  • I'd like to see him continue to progress. With him, it's just about making good decisions, making the right throws, playing fast and not hurrying, you know what I'm saying? Just kind of going through what he's done, take what's out there and he's done that. He did that today. There's a lot of good things. So, a lot of positivity as far as I'm concerned."

Related Content

news

Brian Robinson has high expectations for his NFL career

After realizing a childhood dream by making it to the NFL, Robinson is ready to take the steps to being a complete running back.

news

Wake Up Washington | First impressions of Carson Wentz

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

news

Curtis Samuel 'flying around' after recovering from groin, hamstring injuries

Samuel struggled with injuries throughout the 2021 season, but now he looks healthy and ready to contribute to Washington's offense.

news

OTA Notebook | Carson Wentz takes the field, Cole Holcomb takes on leadership role

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up their second practice of OTAs. Here are some takeaways from what went down during the practice.

news

Ron Rivera | Jahan Dotson 'very precise' in route-running with natural hands

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media following the team's second day of OTAs. Here's a look at what he had to say during his press conference.

news

Wake Up Washington | Stories to watch for OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

news

Commanders sign T Aaron Monteiro

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Christian Holmes looking forward to adding man coverage ability to Commanders defense

Holmes takes great pride in the way he plays man coverage against receivers and plans to be a "sponge" while learning from Washington's veterans.

news

'Very informative': Commanders players attend B.R.A.K.E.S. driving course

About two dozen of the Commanders' players participated in the course to learn how to be safer drivers.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting primed for Phase 3 of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 23, 2022.

news

Chris Paul 'maximized' his student-athlete experience at Tulsa

Paul was branched out of what football provided him on the field, and it shaped his views on how athletes should contribute to their communities.

Advertising