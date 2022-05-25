Commanders praise Wentz's arm strength, veteran leadership

There was one thought that came into Antonio Gibson’s mind when he was asked about seeing Carson Wentz in person: "I didn't know he was that big."
"Kinda tall, real broad," Gibson told the media after Tuesday's OTAs. "Right now, we're just getting in the flow of things, so I haven't really got to see him in action, but today he looked good."
It's been 10 weeks to the day since the Washington Commanders traded for Wentz, and after numerous discussions on how he could impact the offense, we finally received a taste of that on Tuesday. It wasn't necessarily a flashy outing, but it was a solid one, and it got Ron Rivera’s nod of approval.
"I thought he did some really good things," Rivera said. "Got some pretty good rapport with his guys. The thing I like is about making good decisions. You're seeing a lot of good decisions out there right now."
Naturally, directing the offense is one of Wentz's top priorities as he gets ready to help the Commanders take a step forward in 2022. That can't happen without a strong relationship with his teammates, though, and establishing that bond is just as important as mastering the scheme.
Several of his new teammates were asked about Wentz after practice, so here's what they and Rivera had to say regarding the veteran quarterback.
Curtis Samuel
- "I'm excited. He's gonna go out there and do his thing. I think my job is to make the job easier for him. Get open fast, make sure I'm in my spot and do what I'm supposed to do."
Cole Holcomb
- "First thing I know is he's got a cannon. Dude can sling the ball. We've got a lot of fast guys, lot of fast receivers, and we've got a lot of good weapons. He's gonna extend our offense in terms of the length of the field. It'll help open up a lot of opportunities in the pass game."
The Washington Commanders took the field for the second day of OTAs and went through individual, special teams and 11-on-11 drills. Check out the top shots from Tuesday's practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
Jahan Dotson
- "Catching passes from Carson was…a dream come true, and I'm looking forward to it each and every day … When he says he wants you to be somewhere at an exact time, he means that, and I try to do that every single day, just learning more about him."
William Jackson III
- "We all know he's a veteran guy. He's a smart guy, so we already know he's gonna do good, and it's no surprise that he can come in and light it up."
Jonathan Allen
- "He's everything you want from your starting quarterback. He's a leader, talks to every guy on the team, not just the receivers or the running backs or the offensive line. Talks to the defensive guys, and he wants to be here and he wants to win. Really not much more I could ask for."
Ron Rivera
- "I think this is a good opportunity for Carson. I really do. I think he's a guy that's wanted, we want him here. We went out and traded for him and we do expect some good things from him and for him. Very pleased with what we've got, and he's done a heck of a job."
- I'd like to see him continue to progress. With him, it's just about making good decisions, making the right throws, playing fast and not hurrying, you know what I'm saying? Just kind of going through what he's done, take what's out there and he's done that. He did that today. There's a lot of good things. So, a lot of positivity as far as I'm concerned."