'A dream come true': Casey Toohill takes advantage of chances to learn from Chase Young, Ryan Kerrigan

Toohill and Washington's other defensive linemen have also benefited from having Kerrigan attend practice since his retirement. Kerrigan is not a member of the coaching staff, but he has expressed an interest in the career path and has been shadowing the staff over the past month.

Toohill used to watch Kerrigan's game film in high school when he was supposed to be learning to play the saxophone in music class, so getting tips from the franchise's all-time official sack leader has been "awesome."

"Being able to talk to him, it's been a dream come true. I love working with him. He's got a great mind set and it's been a great pleasure."

Toohill knows he is ready for the season to begin. On top of the time he has spent learning from Young and Kerrigan, he spent the offseason focusing on the details of his skill set like hand placement and footwork. He has made tweaks to his pass-rushing moves that seem small but "make a big difference in the end."

Of course, Toohill is never happy when a player gets hurt, and it was unfortunate to see a player like Young who possesses such talent sidelined for the foreseeable future. At the same time, it is a chance to make more of a contribution, and he is aiming to take full advantage of it.