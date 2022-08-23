Practice report | players begin final push to make 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders continue to inch closer to their preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens, and the time for players to earn a roster spot shrinks by the day.

Ron Rivera and his staff have already started discussing how the final roster should look, but there is still some wiggle room at a few positions.

"Not everything is decided," Rivera said. "There are still some spots that we are looking at and how deep we can go at certain positions."

The preparation for Washington's final preseason game will be just like a regular game week in terms of practice structure. It will be an opportunity for the younger players to experience an early taste of the regular season. Most of the starters are not likely to play on Saturday, so the focus will be on getting the backups set for more snaps.

And in terms of how their performances will affect the final roster decisions, Rivera said it will have an impact.

"This is a very important game. It really is," Rivera said. "We're discussing at certain positions how many guys are we gonna keep? That'll be impacted by how some of these guys play."