Minicamp notebook | Montez Sweat, Chase Young stand out in first practice

-- Let's start out with Young. Rivera said he wanted to see the defensive end "pick up where he left off," and Young did exactly that. Although the next three days are technically the "minicamp" portion of the offseason, there's not much difference in terms of contact and on-field activity. But Young was a full participant today and looked disruptive and explosive. He looked crisp during individual drills, and he rushed the pass effectively during the blitz period of practice. Rivera said Young would "absolutely" be in the starting lineup, and sure enough, he was out there with Sweat, Jonathan Allen and *Daron Payne. *

There's still plenty of work to be done between now and the regular season, but Young looks the part. That's all we can ask at this point in the year, when fully padded practices and the season are months away.