Commanders' TEs standing out 'for all the right reasons'

Thomas has been dealing with knee and rib injuries for the past two seasons, but he said he feels more confident in his body going through two weeks of OTAs. That trust in himself has shown on the field, too.

"Just being able to go out there and make cuts that I wasn't exactly comfortable making last year and making them completely normal this year," Thomas said.

Rivera has multiple times that he feels Thomas is truly healthy this year, but he isn't the only tight end who battled injury last year. Prior to his hamstring injury, Cole Turner was one of the more intriguing stories because of his knack for getting open in the red zone. The injury took Turner off the field for an extended amount of time, though, and while he did return, his usage was limited.

It appears that Turner is fully healthy as well, and he has received plenty of looks from both Howell and Jacoby Brissett. Last week, he created some separation from Hudson on a rote near the sideline and hauled in a pass from Howell for a 30-yard gain.

"I really like where I'm at physically," Turner said at the Commanders' Media Day. "My body fat's down to four or five percent. I really like where I'm at running my routes, too."

And when it comes to Bieniemy's offense, Turner said he can "absolutely" feel the increased attention to the tight ends.