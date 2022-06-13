Chase Young's first youth football camp holds personal meaning

All the while, Young passed from one drill to the next with a microphone offering encouragement to the participants.

For Young, holding the camp has a more personal meaning. He remembers being a young athlete himself, competing in summer camps to make a name for himself. He wanted to show the participants that, with time and effort, they can get to the same level as him.

"I was that kid...just trying to make it to the NFL one day," Young said. "I want them to know that they are the next thing coming up. It is possible. You can do it. And a few of these kids might be in the league."

Young knows plenty of young athletes, particularly in the DMV, look up to him and all that he has accomplished in his career. He intends to give them "everything I have, and I hope they take it."

"God blessed me, so it's only right for me to give back," Young said. "I'm gonna give these kids everything I have and make sure they know to go hard in everything they do."

Being in top physical shape is an important part of making the NFL, but Young said there are other things that are important for every athlete to have if they dream of playing at the professional level.

"Have character," Young said. "Having character is definitely No. 1. My mom, she taught me and brought me up to have integrity and be kind. I feel like that stuff brought me a long way."

The path to playing college football is a difficult one with only a small percentage of athletes reaching the end. A fraction of those players playing the NFL.