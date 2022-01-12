Chase Young provides update on recovery, feels like he's "making great progress"

Chase Young, who has been recovering from a knee injury he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, said during his first press conference in nearly two months that he is "making great progress" and his rehab is going well.

"I feel real good," Young said Monday. "I feel like my knees are getting better every day."

Young, who was injured in the second quarter of the Buccaneers game and was ruled out for the year by head coach Ron Rivera the following day, didn't provide many specifics on his rehab process or his timeline, instead saying he intends to take things slowly.