Washington's O-Line loves blocking for Antonio Gibson

Being more decisive was one of Gibson's main points of improvement last year. It goes all the way back to Week 1 on the 2020 season, when a potentially longer run was limited to a 20-yard gain because he tripped up on Terry McLaurin’s feet. He admitted after the game that the mistake was on him, saying he was too indecisive on whether to go inside or outside of the block.

There have been flashes of improvement since then; after all, it was his debut as a pro. Against the Giants, which ended up being his most productive game of his career, there was no indecisiveness. Gibson ran with confidence, and it was clear on every carry as he rushed for seven yards per attempt.

"I felt like I showed the patience," Gibson said. "I hit the hole hard. Got north and south. Not trying to run east and west and trying to make something happen that's not there. I feel like it's all coming together."

It's helped that Washington's offensive line has given him some pointers on how he can be a more decisive runner. Charles Leno Jr., for example, told him to take another step or two to sell that he's going to run to the outside of a play before cutting back. That will allow Leno to seal off the defender more effectively and limit the possibility of them disrupting the play at the line of scrimmage. That helps set up the block, and it makes the offensive line's job much easier.