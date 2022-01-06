Sammis Reyes has made 'leaps and bounds' during rookie season

Since then, though, most of Reyes' snaps have come on special teams, and any offensive snaps have featured him as a blocker. He's made growth in practice, though, and now, after months of getting his feet wet in the sport, he feels like a different player.

"I think my ability to track the ball has improved tremendously," Reyes said. "I'm very comfortable catching the ball. I feel like sometimes whatever is thrown at me, I can get it … I think I've increased my ability to be a route-running, and I think I've increased my ability to understand coverages."

As it turns out, his coaches have taken notice.

"One thing that's been fun to watch has been his play on special teams," said head coach Ron Rivera. "You've seen him play faster and faster and more physical because he's more confident in what he's doing and how he's doing it."

None of those improvements would have been possible without tight ends coach Pete Hoener, Reyes said. Hoener has loudly given Reyes pointers throughout the season, and the rookie has been grateful for all of them. It's partly because of that style that he feels so confident about his abilities.