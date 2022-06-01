Why coming to OTAs slimmer was a goal for Gibson in 2022

Gibson, a third-round pick by Washington in 2020, has always been a speedy player with his 4.39 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. That's part of why Rivera and Scott Turner felt so comfortable moving him from wide receiver to running back.

He did feel like he was losing some of that during his second season, though, and he wanted to keep that part of his skill set sharp. The drop in pounds should also help keep Gibson healthy; he has only missed three games in his career, but in his mind, the extra precautions can't hurt.

"Why not just lose it and make sure I'm the best me?" Gibson said.

That sentiment is exactly why Rivera wants to put Gibson in situations where he doesn't need to pound through the line of scrimmage on more physical downs. For the most part, those responsibilities in the committee will go to Robinson, who had success with that style at Alabama.

Then, Gibson can come in and use his athleticism to gash defenses for bigger gains.