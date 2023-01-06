Chris Paul excited for making potential season debut in Week 18

It is no secret that the Washington Commanders plan to get a better look at their younger players once they take the field against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. With nothing to play for in the immediate future, the coaches want to see how much their less-experienced pieces on the roster have learned in their first NFL season.

Ron Rivera is confident in the young core that Washington has built during his tenure, but he only called out one player by name.

“Chris Paul is a young man we want to take a really good look at," the head coach said during his Wednesday press conference.

It should not be a surprise to anyone who has listened to Rivera speak over the past few months that he mentioned the seventh-round pick. It has become a common occurrence for Rivera to highlight Paul, unprompted, as someone who could be an important part of Washington's offense.

There is a strong possibility that Paul will be active for the first time this season, and he is excited about the opportunity to show what he can do.