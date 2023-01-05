Sam Howell ready to compete after development 'has come a long way'

The most action Howell has gotten since starting the preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens has been directing the scout team, where he has been able to work on his mechanics. Thanks to that, along with leaning on his fellow quarterbacks, he feels that his comprehension of both the Commanders' offense and opposing defenses has come a long way.

"I've been working hard all year, and I was kind of waiting for an opportunity to go out there," Howell said. "I kind of assumed that what the circumstances are, I might have an option to and the ability to go out there and play this weekend. So, you know, I'm excited for it."

Footwork has also been an area of Howell's skill set that he has been focused on over the last few months. As he has mentioned in previous scrums with the media, footwork for quarterbacks in college is drastically different from what he has had to learn in the NFL.

But after seeing the improvements Howell has made from rookie minicamp to now, Ken Zampese has given the rookie his seal of approval and feels that "he's in good shape."