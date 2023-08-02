Chris Paul 'grateful' to compete for starting LG spot

Paul has also prioritized building more chemistry with his fellow offensive linemen, especially now that he's working with the starters more often. The entire unit is working on being more in sync as they get more familiar with Eric Bieniemy’s system, but that is particularly important for the offensive line because of how much all of their assignments depend on each other.

That's still a work in progress through seven days, but Paul can feel the improvements.

"Getting set, getting our alignment...our temp, everything," Paul said. "All the little things matter, and we've definitely been stressing that a lot. I feel like we've been holding to those things, and we're getting better day by day."

And as for getting more reps with the starters, Paul is "definitely grateful for the opportunity in front of me."

None of it is surprising to him, though.

"Just more so a reminder to keep coming out day in and day out and keep getting better."

Paul has had the coaches' attention for months now. Rivera went out of his way to praise the rookie, and his defensive teammates have also pointed out how much of a challenge he can be for them. With Washington's defensive line being one of the best in the league, that kind of approval is not insignificant.