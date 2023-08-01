Dyami Brown's offseason work has made him a standout at Commanders camp

Brown has been prioritizing the finer details of his skill set during the individual drills at training camp, which he feels has built a larger difference in his game.

"Everything we do individually is always gonna lead up to the things we do with 7v7s", Brown said, "Basically, most of this stuff is different ways of working over ways of catching the ball. High, low, high, and the energy behind it. And if you do that, it'll translate when you're playing."

For Brown, these drill-developed tactics translate best when he's on his feet in a game situation. He also benefits from being surrounded by another talented wide receiver, Terry McLaurin. To Brown, McLaurin has been someone to learn from. Playing with a top-ranked player like McLaurin gives Brown the chance to take note of different strategies that work into his gameplay.

"There's a few of us that just can work really great together and learn from each other," Brown says, "I learned from Terry a lot. Him being Terry and doing a lot of great things out there has been able to help me a lot."

Brown's movement as well as his ability to think on his feet and change his route in order to create more space on the field has also helped him stand out on the field.