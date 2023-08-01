News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Dyami Brown's offseason work has made him a standout at Commanders camp

Aug 01, 2023 at 09:00 AM
roster placeholder
Kyra Benzing-Plourde
07292023 Training Camp EF00118
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Dyami Brown is exceeding expectations and says he's "feeling good" heading into Year 3.

The 2021 third-round pick has returned to training camp with the Washington Commanders and is ready to revamp his most well-known skills and implement detailed changes in his tactics.

Brown has been utilizing his speed and clean-catching skills through the first five practices of camp. His readiness on every play is giving him a consistent edge during practice that's pushing him as a key part of the Commanders roster. His ability to maneuver through nearby defenders and still manage catching the ball has always been a skill that caught coaches' attention, and he has flaunted that skill set this offseason.

"In this offense, and really anytime Dyami gets on the field, you do expect certain things," said head coach Ron Rivera. "One of the things that he was noted for coming out of North Carolina as he was known for the ability to catch the ball in traffic. He led the NCAA in contested catches. He was also one of the top guys in the deep balls thrown as well. So, we're expecting and anticipating to get that from Dyami. We got a little bit of it last year. [I] wish we had gotten more, because he is an explosive guy with good speed."

Brown has been prioritizing the finer details of his skill set during the individual drills at training camp, which he feels has built a larger difference in his game.

"Everything we do individually is always gonna lead up to the things we do with 7v7s", Brown said, "Basically, most of this stuff is different ways of working over ways of catching the ball. High, low, high, and the energy behind it. And if you do that, it'll translate when you're playing."

For Brown, these drill-developed tactics translate best when he's on his feet in a game situation. He also benefits from being surrounded by another talented wide receiver, Terry McLaurin. To Brown, McLaurin has been someone to learn from. Playing with a top-ranked player like McLaurin gives Brown the chance to take note of different strategies that work into his gameplay.

"There's a few of us that just can work really great together and learn from each other," Brown says, "I learned from Terry a lot. Him being Terry and doing a lot of great things out there has been able to help me a lot."

Brown's movement as well as his ability to think on his feet and change his route in order to create more space on the field has also helped him stand out on the field.

"It might be a little dip in a route or something I can do at the top of the route to change it up, things like that," Brown said. "It's important to just create more separation."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Training Camp, Day 4

The Washington Commanders finished their first week of training camp with thousands of fans packing the bleachers and areas surrounding the practice field. Here are the best photos from Saturday. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

07292023 Training Camp EF00002
1 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00005
2 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00010
3 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00011
4 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00016
5 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00031
6 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00032
7 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00034
8 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00003
9 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00036
10 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00040
11 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00042
12 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00045
13 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00049
14 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00054
15 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00072
16 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00076
17 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00081
18 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00083
19 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00085
20 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00086
21 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00087
22 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00090
23 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00091
24 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00095
25 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00097
26 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00101
27 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00102
28 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00106
29 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00110
30 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00114
31 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00115
32 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00116
33 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00117
34 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00118
35 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00121
36 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00128
37 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00129
38 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00130
39 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00134
40 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00136
41 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00138
42 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00139
43 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00145
44 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00146
45 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00148
46 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00149
47 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00153
48 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00161
49 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00162
50 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00164
51 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
,
52 / 99

,

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00168
53 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00173
54 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00174
55 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00181
56 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00183
57 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00188
58 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00193
59 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp EF00198
60 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35701
61 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35702
62 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35703
63 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35704
64 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35705
65 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35707
66 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35708
67 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35709
68 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35710
69 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35711
70 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35712
71 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35713
72 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35714
73 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35715
74 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35716
75 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35717
76 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35718
77 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35719
78 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35720
79 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35721
80 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35722
81 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35723
82 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35724
83 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35725
84 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35726
85 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35727
86 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35728
87 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35729
88 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35730
89 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35731
90 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35732
91 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35733
92 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35734
93 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35735
94 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35736
95 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35737
96 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35738
97 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35739
98 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07292023 Training Camp35740
99 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Brown has an additional advantage in his collegiate football history with starting quarterback Sam Howell. The duo played together at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The connection between the two has been is critical in executing key passes, and the foundational chemistry of the two former college teammates has aided both in transitioning to more developed NFL players.

"They were both excited about it was they worked together all spring [when] they went back home," says coach Rivera, "They were both back at UNC. They hung out together when they went to Charlotte. They hung out together, did a lot of work, so it's carried over. We saw it during OTAs and minicamp, and we're seeing it right now with the start of training camp, so that's very promising and very exciting."

Brown's transformed confidence on the field pushes his chances of being a key contributor for game days this year. Brown has played in 30 NFL games and started in six with flashes of what he could be, like his two-touchdown performance against the Tennessee Titans; however, with his promising training performance, this player could see a significant shift in his game time.

Brown also entered the offseason with a more particular attentiveness to his body, which meant changing his diet and ensuring real rest on off days.

"I'm feeling good actually," says Brown, "I had to change my diet. That's something that changes how I'm feeling, and then hydrating as well."

As training camp continues and preseason takes off, a more apparent answer about Brown's playing time will come forward. Though throughout it all, the wide receivers are sure to be there for one another.

"At the end of the day, we can all help each other out," says Brown.

Related Content

news

Terry McLaurin impressed with Sam Howell, excited to keep building chemistry

Howell is still learning and trying to earn the starting quarterback role for Week 1, but McLaurin is pleased with what the young quarterback has shown so far.

news

Montez Sweat | 'Glad to be back with my brothers'

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat addressed the media after practice on July 31. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Terry McLaurin | 'The No. 1 thing you can do as a receiver is use your physicality'

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin addressed the media after practice on July 31. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Ron Rivera | 'They're trying to learn and adapt to a new system and style'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on July 31. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Commanders sign RB Derrick Gore

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Monday.

news

Training camp notebook, Day 5 | Rivera appreciates confidence, maturity from Commanders defense

The defense is expected to be a top unit once again, and the players have performed up to that standard so far in training camp. There's an air of confidence surrounding the defensive side of the field, but coach Ron Rivera is most impressed with how the players have handled it.

news

Wake Up Washington | Byron Pringle ready to make his mark on Washington's offense

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 31, 2023.

news

Washington Legends reflect on favorite training camp memories

Training camp is hard, and it pushes players to their limits, but it also delivers plenty of satisfaction and entertainment.

news

3 standouts from Week 1 of Commanders training camp

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up Week 1 of training camp. Here are three of the biggest standouts from the first four days.

news

Andrew Wylie | Working against Commanders' defensive line has been 'incredible'

Washington Commanders' offensive tackle Andrew Wylie addressed the media after practice on July 29. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Cody Barton | 'It's time to compete'

Washington Commanders linebacker Cody Barton addressed the media after practice on July 29. Here is a transcript of the press conference.

Advertising