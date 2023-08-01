Sam Cosmi loving move to guard, feels more comfortable at the position

The move to right guard was a chance for Cosmi to breathe new life into his young NFL career. He was solid enough as the Commanders' starting right tackle, but Rivera felt that his skill set would be better suited at guard, where Cosmi played briefly in 2022 against the New York Giants.

Cosmi was fine with that -- he said after the 2022 season was over that he just wanted some consistency for his role going forward -- but playing guard required a different style to what he's used in the first two seasons of his career.

At tackle, Cosmi was used to having more space going against defensive ends. Things happen more quickly at guard, though. "It's like constant boom," Cosmi said, and it's "a brawl" trying to handle his assignments. So, he spent the offseason working on his hand speed and physicality. He also made adjustments to his stance, which had to be narrower to accommodate for the position change.

Cosmi has played tackle for most of his playing career, and he excelled at the position. At the University of Texas, he was one of the most athletic ones of the past three decades. He received a relative athletic score of 9.99 out of 10.00, which ranked second among 1,143 players at the position since 1987.

And yet he still loves the fit at guard because it fits his style better.