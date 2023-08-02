Training camp notebook, Day 7 | Commanders defense dominates in second day of pads

-- Referees were out at practice for the first time this offseason. Rivera wanted the players to view their presence as an opportunity to ask questions about what they look for on certain penalties and work on their techniques. The flags came out a few times on Wednesday, mostly for holding and false start issues. A touchdown from Dyami Brown was also nullified because of an illegal touching period. Brown made the catch, but he had stepped out of bounds on the play and was the first player to touch the ball.

-- A lot has been made about how well the defensive front works together, and there have been examples of that throughout camp. During one of the first 11-on-11 periods of the day, Daron Payne and Sweat executed a twist that resulted in both Sam Cosmi and Andrew Wylie getting knocked back near the quarterback. After the play was over, the two celebrated because of how well their move was executed.

-- Curtis Samuel hasn't been mentioned much this training camp period, but he has been active with a nice catch in traffic during 7-on-7 drills. Rivera also spoke about Samuel's fit in the offense and how his versatility can work in the scheme.