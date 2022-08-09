Commanders announce 2022 home jersey schedule

The Washington Commanders' 2022 season is almost here. Get your tickets to the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the Commanders' home games, HERE.

The Washington Commanders have a new brand identity and new uniforms to match for the 2022 season. Now, we know which jerseys to expect for all 10 of their home games.

Starting with the Week 1 home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Commanders will wear their newly designed white jerseys. The Commanders will also wear their white jerseys during their preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Commanders primary home jersey is Burgundy, which the team will wear for the first time against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. The Commanders uniform ensemble also features a white jersey and a black alternative jersey.

The Commanders first revealed their new uniforms during the reveal of their new brand identity on Feb. 2. You can find more information about each of the three uniform designs, HERE.