News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders announce 2022 home jersey schedule

Aug 09, 2022 at 01:59 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

1920x1080_Jerseys

The Washington Commanders' 2022 season is almost here. Get your tickets to the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the Commanders' home games, HERE.

The Washington Commanders have a new brand identity and new uniforms to match for the 2022 season. Now, we know which jerseys to expect for all 10 of their home games.

Starting with the Week 1 home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Commanders will wear their newly designed white jerseys. The Commanders will also wear their white jerseys during their preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Commanders primary home jersey is Burgundy, which the team will wear for the first time against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. The Commanders uniform ensemble also features a white jersey and a black alternative jersey.

The Commanders first revealed their new uniforms during the reveal of their new brand identity on Feb. 2. You can find more information about each of the three uniform designs, HERE.

Washington will wear the burgundy jerseys for four games, the white jerseys for three home games and the black jerseys for two home games. Here's a breakdown of the home schedule:

PHOTOS | Washington Commanders unveil new uniforms

Check out the Washington Commanders' new home, away and alternate uniforms that were unveiled as part of the organization's rebrand. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

DSC07771-2-Edit
1 / 17
DSC07747-2-Edit
2 / 17
DSC07813
3 / 17
DSC07744-2-Edit
4 / 17
DSC00514
5 / 17
DSC00499
6 / 17
DSC07533-2
7 / 17
DSC07566-2
8 / 17
DSC07592-2-Edit
9 / 17
Screen Shot 2022-02-01 at 9.06.19 PM
10 / 17
DSC00431
11 / 17
DSC00457
12 / 17
DSC07446-2-Edit
13 / 17
DSC07454-2-Edit
14 / 17
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07436-2-Edit
15 / 17
DSC00534
16 / 17
DSC00477
17 / 17
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Burgundy jerseys

  • Week 5: vs. Tennessee Titans (Theme: "Think Pink" Breast Cancer Awareness)
  • Week 7: vs. Green Bay Packers (Theme: 90th Anniversary & Alumni Homecoming)
  • Week 15: vs. New York Giants (Theme: Inspire Change)
  • Week 17: vs. Cleveland Browns (Theme: Fan Appreciation)

White jerseys

  • Preseason Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers (Theme: Play Football)
  • Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Theme: Commanders Kickoff)
  • Week 3: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Theme: "We Are All Commanders")
  • Week 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Theme: Rivalry Weekend)

Black jerseys

  • Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Theme: Salute to Service)
  • Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Theme: Season of Giving)

Related Links

PHOTOS | Media Day portraits

The Washington Commanders busted out the new uniforms for Media Day earlier this month. Check out the top shots of the players wearing the new Burgundy & Gold. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

06132022 Antonio Gibson 008
1 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 William Jackson III 003
2 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Benjamin St-Juste MD 002
3 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders football team holds team media day in Ashburn, VA on June 13, 2022.
4 / 84

The Washington Commanders football team holds team media day in Ashburn, VA on June 13, 2022.

Joseph Noyes
06132022 Benjamin St-Juste MD 005
5 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Alex Erickson MD 001
6 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Brian Robinson Jr 001
7 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Alex Erickson MD 006
8 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Andrew Norwell MD 007
9 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Andrew Norwell MD 009
10 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Brian Robinson Jr 003
11 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Chris Paul MD 003
12 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Bobby McCain MD 008
13 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Charles Leno Jr MD 005
14 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Bobby McCain MD 005
15 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Cam Sims MD 015
16 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Carson Wentz MD 003
17 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Cam Sims MD 016
18 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Charles Leno Jr MD 007
19 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Camaron Cheeseman MD 007
20 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Camaron Cheeseman MD 009
21 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Christian Holmes MD 002
22 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Chase Young MD 013
23 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Jahan Dotson MD 003
24 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Chase Roullier MD 003
25 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Chase Young MD 001
26 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Chase Roullier MD 007
27 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Cole Holcomb MD 008
28 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Cole Turner MD 005
29 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Cole Holcomb MD 011
30 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Jahan Dotson MD 006
31 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Curtis Samuel MD 016
32 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Daron Payne MD 003
33 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Daron Payne MD 009
34 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Dax Milne MD 006
35 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 James Smith-Williams 002
36 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Cole Turner MD 004
37 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Curtis Samuel MD 009
38 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Dax Milne MD 001
39 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Darrick Forrest MD 010
40 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Dyami Brown MD 004
41 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Darrick Forrest MD 007
42 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Efe Obada MD 009
43 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Dyami Brown MD 006
44 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Jamin Davis MD 011
45 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Efe Obada MD 011
46 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Jaret Patterson MD 004
47 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 James Smith-Williams 004
48 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Kendall Fuller MD 003
49 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Jamin Davis MD 009
50 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Jaret Patterson MD 008
51 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 JD McKissic MD 015
52 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Jaret Patterson MD 010
53 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Sam Howell MD 003
54 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 JD McKissic MD 009
55 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Jeremy Reaves MD 009
56 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Jeremy Reaves MD 007
57 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Joey Slye MD 004
58 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Joey Slye MD 007
59 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Kamren Curl MD 008
60 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 John Bates MD 006
61 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Kamren Curl MD 009
62 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 John Bates MD 010
63 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Percy Butler MD 005
64 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Phidarian Mathis MD 005
65 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Kendall Fuller MD 002
66 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Logan Thomas MD 008
67 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Percy Butler MD 004
68 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Logan Thomas MD 010
69 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Saahdiq Charles MD 009
70 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Saahdiq Charles MD 005
71 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Sam Cosmi MD 008
72 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Sam Cosmi MD 007
73 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Sammis Reyes MD 005
74 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Taylor Heinicke MD 002
75 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Sammis Reyes MD 008
76 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Trai Turner MD 006
77 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Shaka Toney MD 005
78 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Trai Turner MD 003
79 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Shaka Toney MD 007
80 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Taylor Heinicke MD 004
81 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 William Jackson III 006
82 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Wes Schweitzer MD 006
83 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06132022 Wes Schweitzer MD 004
84 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook | Carson Wentz scores two TDs in strong day for offense

The Washington Commanders' offense had one of its best days on Tuesday with Wentz completing all six of his passes during seven-on-seven drills.

news

Jeff Zgonina named Commanders' new defensive line coach

Zgonina has 17 years of experience as a player in the NFL, spending time with seven teams.

news

Wake Up Washington | A 'ten times more comfortable' Jamin Davis prepares for second season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

news

Commanders sign WR Matt Cole

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Media roundup | Sam Cosmi's progress feels like 'night and day' from rookie season

The Washington Commanders were back at The Park for Monday's practice, and head coach Ron Rivera, linebacker Jamin Davis and offensive tackle Sam Cosmi addressed the media. Here are the highlights from their press conferences.

news

McLaurin has confidence in his and Carson Wentz's budding chemistry

There haven't been many flashes of the connection between Wentz and McLaurin yet, but the Commanders' No. 1 receiver likes the direction things are heading.

news

Training Camp Notebook | Commanders begin preparations for preseason opener

We are now in Week 3 of training camp, and the Washington Commanders were back at the team facility for Day 11 of practice. Here are some of the observations from Monday's practice.

news

Wake Up Washington | Terry McLaurin feels the fan love at FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 8, 2022.

news

Commanders sign LB Nathan Gerry, S Steven Parker, TE Eli Wolf amid multiple roster moves

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves on Sunday.

news

Media roundup | Carson Wentz's TD to Terry McLaurin felt like 'a game rep'

The Washington Commanders finished their training camp practice at FedExField last night (Saturday, Aug. 6), and head coach Ron Rivera, quarterback Carson Wentz and wide receiver Terry McLaurin spoke with the media. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

news

Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, staff writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they go through training camp.

Advertising