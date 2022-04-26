Commanders believe there will be value in middle rounds of 2022 draft class

The sheer amount of players available is a stark contrast compared to last year's class. There were 657 players who had signed a standard representation agreement with an agent ahead of the 2021 draft, per Defector. That number has ballooned to 1,621 this offseason -- a 147% increase -- which falls more in line with the 1,972 in 2019 and 1,839 from 2020.

The class is also more experienced. From 2017-21, Defector notes that the average of prospects was about 23 years old. In 2022, that average has risen to about 24 years old.

"I think there are a couple of different things that have been factors with that happening," Mayhew said. "One is the COVID year. A lot of guys came back to school and played one more year. And two, I think the NIL [name, image and likeness marketing deals], where some guys are now staying in longer and guys that are coming out now would've come out last year. It's a lot deeper this year."