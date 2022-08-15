Brian Robinson introduced his physical style to Commanders fans in preseason opener

The Commanders have made it clear that their backfield is going to be by committee. Antonio Gibson is the "slasher" that attacks defensive perimeter while J.D. McKissic is the top pass-catching option, leaving Robinson as the change of pace who can run between the tackles.

That would put Robinson as the third back on the unofficial depth chart, but when Washington's starters took the field for their third drive of the game, Robinson found himself in the backfield preparing for the first carry of his professional career.

"I didn't think I was going in as early as I did," Robinson said. "But I knew I was going to get an opportunity, and when my number was called, I was ready."

Robinson's hunch was somewhat correct; in actuality, he was getting several opportunities. His first attempt came on a second-and-10 from Washington's 34-yard line, and he plowed forward for 11 yards.

The ball went to Robinson again on the following play -- an underneath throw from Carson Wentz -- and he navigated his way through blockers for a nine-yard gain. There have been glimpses of Robinson's skills as a pass-catcher in practice. It was a pleasant surprise for the coaching staff, but Robinson has always been confident in that part of his game.