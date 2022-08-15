News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Brian Robinson introduced his physical style to Commanders fans in preseason opener

Aug 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

5M4A6837
Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders play the Carolina Panthers in week 1 of the NFL’s preseason at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 13, 2022

It did not take long for Charles Leno to figure out what the Washington Commanders were getting out Brian Robinson Jr.

"I could tell right when he got [here] he was going to be a good player," Leno told reporters after the Commanders' 23-21 preseason loss to the Carolina Panthers. "We could definitely use him, and he does a really good job for us."

In a backfield that has a surplus of speed and versatility, Robinson adds something different to Washington's running back room: a classic style centered around old-fashioned physicality. That does not translate well in practice, where contact is regulated, and pads are not worn every day, but the flashes of his potential have been well-received.

Saturday's game featured Robinson in his game scenario, and the returns were positive once again. He wrapped up the afternoon with eight touches on 11 snaps, recording 41 yards and a touchdown. It was not a large dose of action, but it was enough to provide a glimpse at what he can offer to Washington's running game.

"I thought Brian showed us why we drafted him," said head coach Ron Rivera."And that's the downhill, physical presence on the inside."

The Commanders have made it clear that their backfield is going to be by committee. Antonio Gibson is the "slasher" that attacks defensive perimeter while J.D. McKissic is the top pass-catching option, leaving Robinson as the change of pace who can run between the tackles.

That would put Robinson as the third back on the unofficial depth chart, but when Washington's starters took the field for their third drive of the game, Robinson found himself in the backfield preparing for the first carry of his professional career.

"I didn't think I was going in as early as I did," Robinson said. "But I knew I was going to get an opportunity, and when my number was called, I was ready."

Robinson's hunch was somewhat correct; in actuality, he was getting several opportunities. His first attempt came on a second-and-10 from Washington's 34-yard line, and he plowed forward for 11 yards.

The ball went to Robinson again on the following play -- an underneath throw from Carson Wentz -- and he navigated his way through blockers for a nine-yard gain. There have been glimpses of Robinson's skills as a pass-catcher in practice. It was a pleasant surprise for the coaching staff, but Robinson has always been confident in that part of his game.

"I feel like I can really catch the ball," Robinson said. "Even though most people wouldn't think that's part of my skill set, I continue to show that I can catch the ball. I was just happy I got the chance to do that."

Related Links

It took the Commanders 14 plays to march downfield and into Panthers territory; eight of them resulted in touches for Robinson. Most were not the highlights that fans look back on -- they show up as runs that chipped away at yardage on the play-by-play sheet -- but they were examples of Robinson's prowess as a true running back. He runs with good body lean, Rivera said, and helps set a tone for the offensive line.

When Washington faced a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Robinson was one to get the carry. He slipped through a crease on the left side of the offensive line to cap off the 82-yard drive, and when he was done shrugging off defenders, Leno pointed emphatically to Robinson as the crowd cheered.

"He runs hard," Leno said. "He did that at Alabama, that's what he is doing. He does it for us."

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Panthers, preseason Week 1

The Washington Commanders open the 2022 preseason with a home matchup against the Carolina Panthers at FedExField.

Image from iOS
1 / 31
Emilee Fails
DSC08855-3
2 / 31
DSC09466
3 / 31
DSC09197
4 / 31
DSC08839
5 / 31
DSC08773-6
6 / 31
DSC09636-3
7 / 31
DSC09348
8 / 31
DSC09594
9 / 31
DSC09320-2
10 / 31
DSC09478
11 / 31
DSC09441-2
12 / 31
DSC09923
13 / 31
Image from iOS4
14 / 31
DSC00542
15 / 31
Image from iOS3
16 / 31
DSC00195
17 / 31
DSC00502
18 / 31
DSC00409
19 / 31
DSC00352
20 / 31
DSC00728
21 / 31
DSC00380
22 / 31
DSC00404
23 / 31
DSC00970
24 / 31
DSC01217-2
25 / 31
Image from iOS1
26 / 31
DSC00642-3
27 / 31
DSC06754
28 / 31
DSC06760
29 / 31
KAC07423
30 / 31
DSC06914-2
31 / 31
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

It was difficult for Robinson to explain what it was like to get his first NFL touchdown. He said FedExField "felt like home all over again," and the way he played suggested that Robinson is already settled into his role in the professional ranks.

Comfort is the last thing on Robinson's mind.

"I still don't feel like I've played enough to gain the comfortability that I need to play at this position, but the series that I was in gave me a good feel for what's to come," Robinson said.

And as amazing as getting into the end zone felt to Robinson, he is already looking forward to getting there again.

"I just felt like I'm here now, and I'm here to stay too," he said. "I got a chance to show people who I am, and that there's a lot more to come."

Related Content

news

Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, staff writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they go through training camp.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell determined to 'take advantage' of every opportunity given

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 15, 2022.

news

Numbers to know from Washington's preseason opener

The Washington Commanders dropped their first preseason game in a tight 23-21 loss against the Carolina Panthers. Here are three numbers to know from the defeat.

news

Media Roundup | Brian Robinson said FedExField 'felt like home all over again'

The Washington Commanders have concluded their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, and Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz, Sam Howell, Charles Leno, Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson all spoke to the media. Here are some of the highlights from their scrums and press conferences.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's preseason opener against Carolina

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up their preseason opener, and despite two rushing touchdowns from Sam Howell, they could not hang onto the lead and suffered a 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.

news

Instant Analysis | Late Sam Howell surge not enough in 23-21 loss to Panthers

Howell scored two rushing touchdowns and threw for 143 yards in the contest, but the defense could not hold the Panthers on the final drive.

news

Commanders announce DNPs for preseason opener against Panthers

Eleven players will not be suiting up at FedExField today against the Panthers

news

Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz has been 'more than helpful' to Jahan Dotson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

news

4 standouts from Week 3 of Commanders training camp

Week 3 of training camp is coming to a close for the Washington Commanders. Here are four standouts from this week of practice.

news

Competition among Commanders' WRs intensifies ahead of preseason

Ron Rivera predicts the battle among the Commanders' depth at receiver would be competitive, and so far, that has turned out to be true.

news

3 keys to Washington's preseason opener against the Panthers

Team Analyst Logan Paulsen and Staff Writer Zach Selby give their takes on they're looking to see during the Commanders' preseason opener at FedExField.

Advertising