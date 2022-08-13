5 takeaways from Washington's preseason opener against Carolina

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up their preseason opener, and despite two rushing touchdowns from Sam Howell, they could not hang onto the lead and suffered a 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.

1. The starting offense looked as clean as it has all camp.

It may have taken two drives for the Commanders offense, led by Carson Wentz, to gain much traction, but it looked impressive when it managed to stay on the field. After punting the ball and coughing up a fumble, Washington orchestrated a 14-play, 82-yard drive that ended with a Brian Robinson touchdown.

Wentz was the star of the series, as he ended his day completing 10-of-13 passes for 74 yards. Many of the highs he showed in Week 3 of camp were apparent on the third drive. His passes were on point to receivers like Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, and he looked in complete control of the offense as he navigated through his options.

"I thought that third drive was good for us," Wentz said after the game. "Obviously a loss is not fun, but I thought there was a lot we could learn from on both sides of the ball that were good for us."