News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Browns Stats & Snaps

Jan 02, 2023 at 12:00 PM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

DSC00879 copy

"Washington-Browns Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders, fell to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10 at FedExField on Sunday.
  • Washington held Cleveland to 4-11 on third down.
  • Washington held the Browns to 24 points, the 13th time this season they have allowed 24-or-fewer points in a game, the most such games in the NFL.
  • Washington held the Browns to 260 yards total net yards, their third fewest yards allowed this season.
  • Washington had a 21-play, 96-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. Per Stathead, that was the most plays in a single drive for Washington since at least 2001.

Related Links

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 16-of-28 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for seven yards and a touchdown. It was his first rushing touchdown since Week 7 of last season.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 24 carries for 87 yards. It was his fifth game this season with 80 or more rushing yards.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had 2.0 sacks and now has 11.5 on the season. He has tied David Butz for the most by an interior defensive lineman in a single season in franchise history.
  • Payne is the first Washington player to record 10 or more sacks in a single season since Ryan Kerrigan did so in 2018.
  • Payne passed Preston Smith for the fifth-most sacks by a Washington player within their first five seasons.
  • It was the Payne's second multi-sack game of the season and of his career.
  • Defensive End Montez Sweat recorded his 8.0 sack of the season. He is one away from tying a single-season career-high set in 2020. He added two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.
  • Cornerback Danny Johnson had two passes defensed, his third multi-pass defensed game this season.
  • Punter Tress Way pinned his 34th punt inside the 20-yard line, the second-most in a single season in franchise history.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell69100%
Charles Leno69100%
Carson Wentz69100%
Wes Schweitzer69100%
Logan Thomas5783%
Terry McLaurin5681%
Jahan Dotson5377%
Sam Cosmi4870%
Trai Turner4870%
Curtis Samuel4464%
Cornelius Lucas4261%
Brian Robinson3652%
Jonathan Williams3246%
John Bates3043%
Cole Turner1420%
Cam Sims1217%
Dyami Brown1116%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Jamin Davis57100%
Kendall Fuller57100%
Danny Johnson57100%
Darrick Forrest57100%
Jeremy Reaves5698%
David Mayo5291%
Daron Payne5291%
Bobby McCain4782%
Chase Young3867%
Montez Sweat3867%
John Ridgeway3256%
Casey Toohill2442%
Efe Obada2340%
Jonathan Allen1730%
David Bada1425%
Percy Butler59%
Khaleke Hudson12%

Related Content

news

Commanders set to play Cowboys on Sunday for Week 18

The Commanders will wrap up the 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.

news

Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke with the media today to discuss his thoughts on the team's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns and the plans for the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are some notes & quotes from his press conference.

news

Numbers to know from Washington's loss to the Browns

2023 did not start off as the Washington Commanders might have hoped, as they fell to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10, at FedExField on New Year's Day. It was a must-win game for the Burgundy & Gold, who are now officially eliminated with yesterday's defeat and last night's Packers win. Here are three numbers to know from Washington's Week 17 loss.

news

Wake Up Washington | Some perspective on Week 17

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022.

news

5 takeaways from Washingtons' Week 17 loss to Cleveland

The Washington Commanders could not maintain control of their playoff destiny and dropped their third-straight loss to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10. Here are five takeaways from the defeat.

news

Instant Analysis | Commanders drop third straight with loss to Cleveland

Washington's playoff hopes slip further with their third loss as the offense struggled to gain any traction.

news

Joe Gibbs, Donnie Warren reflect on Hogs' legacy

While there were several players that came and went during Washington's three Super Bowl victories, the Hogs were one of the few constants during the stretch where Washington was considered one of the NFL's powerhouses.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Browns inactives, Week 17

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Commanders sign IPP defensive tackle David Bada to active roster

After spending the past three seasons with the Commanders as part of the International Player Pathway Program, Bada has earned a spot on the team's active roster.

news

Wake Up Washington | Zampese impressed with Carson Wentz vs. 49ers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

news

3 keys to Washington getting a win against the Browns at home

The Washington Commanders will host the Cleveland Browns at FedExField for a critical Week 17 game to keep their playoff hopes alive. Here are three keys to securing the win, presented by KIA.

Advertising