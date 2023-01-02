Commanders-Browns Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Browns Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders, fell to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10 at FedExField on Sunday.
- Washington held Cleveland to 4-11 on third down.
- Washington held the Browns to 24 points, the 13th time this season they have allowed 24-or-fewer points in a game, the most such games in the NFL.
- Washington held the Browns to 260 yards total net yards, their third fewest yards allowed this season.
- Washington had a 21-play, 96-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. Per Stathead, that was the most plays in a single drive for Washington since at least 2001.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 16-of-28 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for seven yards and a touchdown. It was his first rushing touchdown since Week 7 of last season.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 24 carries for 87 yards. It was his fifth game this season with 80 or more rushing yards.
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had 2.0 sacks and now has 11.5 on the season. He has tied David Butz for the most by an interior defensive lineman in a single season in franchise history.
- Payne is the first Washington player to record 10 or more sacks in a single season since Ryan Kerrigan did so in 2018.
- Payne passed Preston Smith for the fifth-most sacks by a Washington player within their first five seasons.
- It was the Payne's second multi-sack game of the season and of his career.
- Defensive End Montez Sweat recorded his 8.0 sack of the season. He is one away from tying a single-season career-high set in 2020. He added two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.
- Cornerback Danny Johnson had two passes defensed, his third multi-pass defensed game this season.
- Punter Tress Way pinned his 34th punt inside the 20-yard line, the second-most in a single season in franchise history.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|69
|100%
|Charles Leno
|69
|100%
|Carson Wentz
|69
|100%
|Wes Schweitzer
|69
|100%
|Logan Thomas
|57
|83%
|Terry McLaurin
|56
|81%
|Jahan Dotson
|53
|77%
|Sam Cosmi
|48
|70%
|Trai Turner
|48
|70%
|Curtis Samuel
|44
|64%
|Cornelius Lucas
|42
|61%
|Brian Robinson
|36
|52%
|Jonathan Williams
|32
|46%
|John Bates
|30
|43%
|Cole Turner
|14
|20%
|Cam Sims
|12
|17%
|Dyami Brown
|11
|16%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Jamin Davis
|57
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|57
|100%
|Danny Johnson
|57
|100%
|Darrick Forrest
|57
|100%
|Jeremy Reaves
|56
|98%
|David Mayo
|52
|91%
|Daron Payne
|52
|91%
|Bobby McCain
|47
|82%
|Chase Young
|38
|67%
|Montez Sweat
|38
|67%
|John Ridgeway
|32
|56%
|Casey Toohill
|24
|42%
|Efe Obada
|23
|40%
|Jonathan Allen
|17
|30%
|David Bada
|14
|25%
|Percy Butler
|5
|9%
|Khaleke Hudson
|1
|2%