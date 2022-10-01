3 keys to the Commanders defeating the Cowboys

Wentz holding the ball too long and receiver execution go together. Wentz has and will continue to hold the ball for a long time, putting stress on the offensive line. However, one way to help is to find ways to get the ball out of his hand quickly. That is where the receiver execution comes into play. If the receiver can win quickly with great separation, Wentz can trust to get the ball out his hands in the rhythm and timing of the play.

This principle is obvious, but it also applies to receivers who are not getting the ball. So much of Scott Turner’s offense relies on receivers to create space for other players in the concept. This is often a thankless job, but it is critical for creating the throwing lanes Wentz needs to be successful and on time.

The last and probably most important element is play calling. This is not only third downs but also first and second down. Most of the Eagles' sacks last week came in obvious passing situations. My question then becomes, "What can Turner do to mitigate these third and long situations?"

The fans have been calling for Scott to run the ball more. I agree running the football is part of the solution, but I also believe that something as simple changing personnel groupings or formations would be maybe even more impactful. This offense is at its most explosive in 11 personnel (three wide receivers and 1 tight end).

Turner has leaned into this spreading out the offense and getting his best play makers on the field. But by doing this, he has given simpler looks for defensive pass rushers. By simply adding tight ends or putting receivers in close splits, the rushers now have uncertainty. These wrinkles can cause enough hesitation in the pass rusher to give the pass protector the advantage.