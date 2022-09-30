Practice report | Wes Schweitzer ruled out vs. Cowboys, Nick Martin ready for his opportunity

"I think the biggest thing is you guys saw early in his career here with us is that he's got a really good feel in terms of being able to run the football. There's some certain things you can't teach, from the running back position in terms of feeling color and feeling where he needs to cut. He's got really good body balance, he's a little bit of a tweener when it comes to a thumper. And being able to set a guy and make a guy miss and be able to get that hidden yardage that we always talk about. Turning a negative gain blocked play into a plus-four where people don't really look at it and say, 'Oh man, that's just a four-yard gain.' But in our world, that's pretty good significance when you can keep the offensive caller on track getting those efficient runs as we call it."

"Yeah, I think the biggest thing is when you talk about Antonio is he's a back that's got size, he's got speed. We've all seen it. You look at it in terms of speed against Buffalo, when he was able to get the ball on a screen and be able to take it 75-plus yards. But when you watch him this year, he's doing exactly what we asked him to do in terms of his decision-making. You know, really when you look at it, the only run that he probably wants back is the one that he felt like he wanted to make a play and then got us in a negative situation down in the red zone. But everything else he's been pretty good in terms of his reads and getting his pass down and finishing with violence that we talk about. And he's also been used in some of those short yardage situations. So when you gotta go get one yard, and all of a sudden you look up and, per average, you really can't add that up in terms of saying, 'Oh, you have four or five opportunities to go get one yard when he's got like 12 or 13 carries.' So he's doing a good job for us."