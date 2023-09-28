Commanders defense prepares for 'dangerous' Jalen Hurts

It can be seen in Hurts' play as well. Through three games, Hurts is 14th in yards per attempt (6.9) and 22nd in yards per completion (10.2). Last year: third in yards per attempt (8.0) and tied for third in yards per completion (12.1).

Not that it's necessarily stopped the Eagles from putting up points. They're still a top 10 unit in points per game (7th) and yards per game (6th). Hurts also looked more like himself during their 25-11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, throwing for 277 yards on a completion rate of 62%.

"This year, you see the same steady guy," Rivera said.

Hurts also added 28 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against the Buccaneers, which is another wrinkle the Commanders will need to prepare for with Hurts. Washington had issues with that last week against Allen, who had three carries for 46 yards. It will be important for the defense to shore up any issues they had with rush discipline from a week ago.

"There's a frustration that comes with it too when you feel like you should be making a sack, you should be making a play. It gets to guys, it does," Rivera said.

The good news is that the Commanders did a good job of containing Hurts the last time they saw him. He was held to 175 passing yards -- his third-lowest total of the 2022 season -- to go with 28 yards on the ground. He was only sacked one time, but the Commanders did manage to prevent him from escaping the pocket.

So, how do the Commanders fix what they couldn't do as well against Allen? The solution from last week still applies: rush as a unit.