Five things to know about the Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for their second road trip of the season. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' upcoming division opponent.

1. New coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Philadelphia's offensive and defensive coordinators, who orchestrated the league's third- and second-best units, respectively, were both head coaching candidates and took the next steps in their careers not long after the Super Bowl. So, in came two new faces to lead the team with different philosophies.

After Shane Steichen was hired by the Indianapolis Colts, the Eagles promoted Brian Johnson as a first-time play-caller in the NFL. Prior to that, Johnson worked with Jalen Hurts as the team's quarterbacks coach and helped him become the second-youngest quarterback to win 14 regular-season games in league history. Hurts also put up top five numbers in passer rating (101.5), yards per attempt (8.0) and total touchdowns (35).

On the defensive side of the ball, Sean Desai joins the Eagles after spending the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks as their associate head coach and defensive coordinator. The Seahawks excelled at forcing turnovers during his tenure, creating 25 turnovers, including 15 forced fumbles, while racking up 45 sacks and allowing one of the lowest completion rates for quarterbacks (62.7%).