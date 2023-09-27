Practice notes | Sam Howell eager to 'play like himself again' vs. Eagles

The rough spots in Howell's game are expected, because the team knows that he is still growing and learning how to be an NFL quarterback. As understandable as it may be, Howell is not using that as an excuse.

"I can't go out there and make the excuse that I'm young because the teams we're playing, they don't care," Howell said. "The scoreboard doesn't care. So, I got to do my job at a higher level in order for this team to go where we want to go."

Howell has been ready to bounce back.

"Ever since the game ended on Sunday, I was excited for the next game just because I'm ready for another opportunity," Howell said. "I'm ready to go out there and play like myself again."

The Commanders will need Howell to play closer to the way he did to start the season when they travel to Philadelphia. The Eagles have a disruptive defensive front that is stacked with talent like rookie Jalen Carter, who has the best grade from Pro Football Focus among all interior defenders.

The last time the Commanders played the Eagles on the road, they pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 season by handing the Eagles their first loss of the season. Howell knows that last year's game "isn't going to do anything for us this year," but perhaps he can lead them to another upset win.