Practice notes | Sam Howell eager to 'play like himself again' vs. Eagles

Sep 27, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Last Sunday's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills was the first real speed bump Sam Howell has faced in his young career.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Howell was transparent and took responsibility for his four-interception performance. He made poor decisions and held the ball longer than he should have. If the Commanders are going to come away from Lincoln Financial Field with a win over a talented Philadelphia Eagles squad, what he showed at home against the Bills is not going to be enough.

He's determined not to let that performance define him.

"I think the player I was on Sunday is not who I truly am as a player," Howell said.

For the first three starts of his career, Howell looked as good as one could hope for a quarterback who was still developing. He was still holding onto the ball, but he was directing the offense well, dissecting defenses and using his legs to buy time. He also showed growth from Week 1 to Week 2, taking better care of the ball and electing to take an incompletion rather than force a throw that required pinpoint accuracy.

On Sunday, however, the growing pains were there and played a role in hindering the offense that did move the ball well in spurts. He held onto the ball too long at times, and his decision making led to him making ill-advised throws into coverage.

The rough spots in Howell's game are expected, because the team knows that he is still growing and learning how to be an NFL quarterback. As understandable as it may be, Howell is not using that as an excuse.

"I can't go out there and make the excuse that I'm young because the teams we're playing, they don't care," Howell said. "The scoreboard doesn't care. So, I got to do my job at a higher level in order for this team to go where we want to go."

Howell has been ready to bounce back.

"Ever since the game ended on Sunday, I was excited for the next game just because I'm ready for another opportunity," Howell said. "I'm ready to go out there and play like myself again."

The Commanders will need Howell to play closer to the way he did to start the season when they travel to Philadelphia. The Eagles have a disruptive defensive front that is stacked with talent like rookie Jalen Carter, who has the best grade from Pro Football Focus among all interior defenders.

The last time the Commanders played the Eagles on the road, they pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 season by handing the Eagles their first loss of the season. Howell knows that last year's game "isn't going to do anything for us this year," but perhaps he can lead them to another upset win.

"We've got to have a really good week of practice and we'll have a good plan and it's just a matter of going in there and executing."

