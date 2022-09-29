Commanders excited for matchups with Cowboys' top playmakers

Trevon Diggs

Say what you will about Diggs and his tendency to allow yardage in chunks at times, but the cornerback also knows how to create a turnover.

Diggs had a breakout year in 2021 by leading the league with 11 interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. Diggs only has one pick so far this year, but he does lead the league with six pass breakups, three of which came against the Giants.

Terry McLaurin has seen plenty of Diggs over the past two seasons and had his share of success against the young cornerback (McLaurin has 1,329 yards against NFC East opponents since 2019, which is the most by any wideout in the NFL). McLaurin's best highlight against Diggs was the 52-yard score he had in Week 7 of the 2020 season, contributing to a 25-3 victory.

McLaurin did have high praise for Diggs, though, saying that the cornerback has "some of the best ball skills of any DB in the league."

"He plays a very aggressive style," McLaurin said. "He's very long at the line of scrimmage, and he can run as well. So, I think it's important to be physical as much as you can, and you're gonna have to make contested catches against him."

Most of McLaurin's production has come in the second halves of games so far. However, Rivera and Wentz have said they want to get him more involved earlier. No matter when he gets the ball against Diggs, it is a guarantee that McLaurin will be ready. And with Diggs being the type of player that the Cowboys trust to match up against opponents' top receivers, there should be competition between the two.