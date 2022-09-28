Practice report | Rivera calls Micah Parsons a 'special, dynamic athlete'

"Dynamic" is perhaps the most accurate description of Parsons' skill set. The Cowboys have moved Parsons around like a chess piece in order to best utilize his talents. Against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, for example, Parsons lined up as a middle linebacker and as an edge rusher, often on the same drive. Parsons did not get a sack during the Giants 23-16 victory, but he did rack up two quarterback hits.

Part of that movement is the result of the Cowboys trying to get Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys front in one-on-one matchups. So, Rivera said, that means the Commanders' offensive line will need to step up in those moments.

"That's what they do with all the movement, the different formations, different alignments, mugging up in the line," Rivera said. "They're trying to force one-on-ones."

The Commanders are coming off a game in which they allowed nine sacks against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a group, the Cowboys are fourth in pass-rush win-rate (52%), so it is expected that they will try to replicate some of that production.

As far as how to stop Parsons and the Cowboys is concerned, some of that falls on the shoulders of Carson Wentz, who admitted after the 24-8 defeat against the Eagles that some of the sacks were his fault. However, that does not change the fact that the Commanders' offensive line, which was 28th in pass-block win-rate, will need to handle themselves against Parsons.

And Rivera "absolutely" expects the Cowboys to bring challenges up front.

"If you can create one on ones...you know it makes it difficult," Rivera said. "And again, you have to be really sound really solid in your protections."