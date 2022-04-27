News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders exercise fifth-year option on Montez Sweat

Apr 27, 2022 at 01:39 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Sweat042722

The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday that they have exercised the fifth-year option for defensive end Montez Sweat.

The 2019 first-round pick has started 42 games over the past three seasons, racking up 119 tackles (23 for loss), 46 quarterback hits, 21.0 sacks, eight passes defensed and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Sweat has been one of the Commanders' most productive pass-rushers since he joined the team's defensive front. He led the team with nine sacks in 2020 and was second on the team with five in 2021. Sweat was the team's top-graded defensive end last season with a 75.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Sweat has also been a presence against the run game; in fact, he received the fifth-highest run defense grade for a defensive end from PFF with an 82.4. He recorded 24 tackles forced three fumbles (he has seven over the course of his career). The exercise of his fifth-year option means that the duo of him and Chase Young will remain intact for at least the next two seasons.

