Commanders exercise fifth-year option on Montez Sweat

The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday that they have exercised the fifth-year option for defensive end Montez Sweat.

The 2019 first-round pick has started 42 games over the past three seasons, racking up 119 tackles (23 for loss), 46 quarterback hits, 21.0 sacks, eight passes defensed and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Sweat has been one of the Commanders' most productive pass-rushers since he joined the team's defensive front. He led the team with nine sacks in 2020 and was second on the team with five in 2021. Sweat was the team's top-graded defensive end last season with a 75.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.