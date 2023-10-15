Commanders looking to get their rhythm back against Atlanta

As the team takes accountability, they can adjust and see precisely what needs to change. From last week, they know it's about focusing on moving the ball correctly and not necessarily making the "super" plays.

"We don't ask anybody to do anything that's out of their capabilities or out of their job," said cornerback Kendall Fuller. "It's a matter of collectively just going out there, doing our jobs, and making our plays. So, when you do that, the little things, we don't need anybody making super plays."

Even though it begins with accountability, it's also essential to know exactly how you will take that mistake and learn from it so it doesn't happen again. Dealing with these mistakes and reviewing a problematic round of film is why the Commanders are trying to unify their mindset and stick together throughout their season.