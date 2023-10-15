News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders looking to get their rhythm back against Atlanta

Oct 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM
roster placeholder
Kyra Benzing-Plourde

Contributor

Screen Shot 2023-10-15 at 11.46.38 AM

Washington heads back to the field to face the Atlanta Falcons after a disappointing 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears last Thursday. Their plan to come back successful comes down to the game's rhythm and their cohesive team mindset. 

It was an all-around frustrating loss to the Bear during Thursday Night Football. The fans watched as Washington's defense flustered through the first half and the offense played catch-up in the second. The unexpected defeat left players disappointed in the post-game locker room- reiterating messages centered around returning to the film room to draw on their mistakes and revise.

And for the last week, that's what the Commanders have managed to do, set on regaining the rhythm they need to bring on the field, maintaining explicit attention to their position jobs, and cultivating an energy among teammates that emphasizes the same values. 

"I think when you compound mistakes, it's hard to get a rhythm," said wide receiver Terry McLaurin. "Second half, we played a lot better, but by that point, we were playing catch-up, so we were out of our game plan. But we don't wanna play catch-up."

PHOTOS | Commanders head for the ATL

Take a look at the Washington Commanders getting on the plane for their road trip to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

10142023 W6 Dulles EF0002
1 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0046
2 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0044
3 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0042
4 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0040
5 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0038
6 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0039
7 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0031
8 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0036
9 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0037
10 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0035
11 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0028
12 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0024
13 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0025
14 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0026
15 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0027
16 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0022
17 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0020
18 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0021
19 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0016
20 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0019
21 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0017
22 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0011
23 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0010
24 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0018
25 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0015
26 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0014
27 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0009
28 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0013
29 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0007
30 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0003
31 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0001
32 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0004
33 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0005
34 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10142023 W6 Dulles EF0008
35 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

McLaurin notes how playing from behind in a game throws off the rhythm. When that happens, the Commanders begin to notice a lack of execution of their positional jobs. And to keep that rhythm moving, Commanders need to strike first.

"The biggest thing is we have to look at starting the game fast," said guard Sam Cosmi. "Being able to get that first down and convert on third downs is huge for our offense. It is so important. I feel like once we get the ball rolling, we get the ball rolling. I mean, we can really move the ball and do all that, but that initial start is huge for us. We'll always come to work- we work hard. We come here and improve on what we messed up."

Prioritizing jobs from position to position will limit the gaps Washington finds themselves falling through. Throughout this practice week, the team revised and refocused on what they could do to reset their mindset and take on a new week.

The first step in that process: taking accountability.

"I mean, we still have a lot of season left. Trust me, it sucks losing," Cosmi said. "But just taking accountability for your actions and going into the film room and seeing where we went wrong is the biggest thing."

Related Links

As the team takes accountability, they can adjust and see precisely what needs to change. From last week, they know it's about focusing on moving the ball correctly and not necessarily making the "super" plays.

"We don't ask anybody to do anything that's out of their capabilities or out of their job," said cornerback Kendall Fuller. "It's a matter of collectively just going out there, doing our jobs, and making our plays. So, when you do that, the little things, we don't need anybody making super plays."

Even though it begins with accountability, it's also essential to know exactly how you will take that mistake and learn from it so it doesn't happen again. Dealing with these mistakes and reviewing a problematic round of film is why the Commanders are trying to unify their mindset and stick together throughout their season.

"I think for the media and fans, it's a week-by-week thing- but for us, we gotta stay steady," Fuller said. "We need to put our head down and keep on working and trust that the results are going to show up. That's life. You're never going to go through an NFL season where everything's pretty, and you're going to hit some adversity. That's football, that's life in general. We stay together, work together, and we'll fight our way out of it."

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons Inactives | Week 6

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Commanders activate DE Efe Obada from Injured Reserve

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Saturday.
news

Tress Way and Atlanta punter Bradley Pinion are on-field foes but teammates in fighting poverty

On Sunday, Washington Commanders punter Tress Way will be facing off against Atlanta punter Bradley Pinion, but throughout this season, the two players are on the same team helping a cause bigger than football.
news

Three keys to Washington getting a win over the Falcons

The Washington Commanders are looking to get back to .500 with a road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. Here are three keys to them breaking their three-game losing streak, presented by KIA. 
news

Practice notes | Efe Obada QUESTIONABLE for Sunday vs. Falcons

The Washington Commanders could be getting some help on the defensive line. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Time for depth players to step up

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
news

Practice notes | Commanders looking for Butler, Martin to 'step up' with more snaps vs. Falcons

Both players, while talented, are still in the developmental stages of their careers, but with the team leaning more heavily on them going forward, the increase in snaps will be a chance to show what they can do. 
news

Grambling State set to name football field after Doug Williams and James 'Shack' Harris 

As a four-year starter at Grambling from 1974-77, Williams led the Tigers to a 36-7 record and three Southwestern Athletic Conference champions. Other highlights from the quarterback's time in the Black & Yellow included two Black College Player of the Year honors and a fourth-place Heisman finish following his senior campaign.
news

Five things to know about the Atlanta Falcons

The Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 15. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' next opponent.
news

Practice notes | Ron Rivera has a simple message for the Commanders

Rivera hung up a sign after the team's 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. It's a simple phrase and might seem obvious, but after watching the film from the last five games and looking at some of the analytics, Rivera feels that it needs to be emphasized as the Commanders enter the "second quarter" of the season. 
news

Commanders-Falcons Week 6 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 6 matchup.
Advertising