Three keys to Washington getting a win over the Falcons

3. Avoid being forced to be one-dimensional on offense.

The Commanders called 55 consecutive pass plays without a run during their Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears. Part of that was because they were down 27-3 by halftime, but that simply cannot continue if they hope to be a successful offense.

There are a few ways the Commanders can avoid that. They want to be balanced, and that will require them to run the ball at a more consistent clip, particularly in the first half. The best example of that came against the Philadelphia Eagles, as the Commanders had 15 carries compared to 17 pass attempts from Sam Howell. As a result, the Commanders were up 17-10 at halftime.

Eric Bieniemy said "of course" he would like to get Brian Robinson Jr. and the running game more involved. In order to do that, though, the Commanders need to have more success earlier in games. Against the Bears, for example, Washington was down 17-0 in the second quarter, making it much more difficult to justify running the ball when they needed to score quickly.

Should the Commanders manage to get out to a fast start and get in the end zone on their opening drive, it will be a first for the Falcons. They have only allowed three points on opponents' starting possessions, and that came last week against the Houston Texans.