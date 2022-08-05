Media roundup | Taylor Heinicke praises Sam Howell's arm strength, says the rookie QB 'can sling it'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell addressed the media following Day 9 of training camp. Here are the highlights from their press conferences.

Ron Rivera

On LB Jamin Davis not being on the field with the first team defense for a couple of rotations:

"That's just kind of the way some of the defenses are set up. We have a couple defenses where we have certain elements of it where it's what we consider our big group. Other elements we just have one linebacker on the start. So for the most part, the first guy in is gonna be [LB] Cole [Holcomb]. It's just really the group."

On those drills being very physical:

"Yeah. And you always worry about that because that gets amped up. That gets hyped up. The hard part today, we were down at the tight end position. Those guys with some nicks and stuff like that. And Cole [Turner] came up with a hamstring. [TE] Sammis [Reyes] came up with a hamstring today as well. So, the guys that you normally would have in there, weren't in there."

On what DE Chase Young brings to the defense when he is healthy:

"Well, he brings some energy. He's an energetic guy. He plays fast, he plays hard. I think that also, you know, helps his teammates."

On if how much he wants to see WR Terry McLaurin be a mentor for WR Jahan Dotson:

"Well, as far as Johan's concerned, I just want him to go out and be who he is. You know, there's no expectations on him as far as that type of stuff is concerned. What you want him to do is go out, learn, grow, and develop, and let those things happen naturally, let him happen organically. So, we're not gonna try and force anything on him, you know, whatever he adapts to and how he assimilates, you know, that'll be him."

On Wide Receivers Coach Drew Terrell has come along as a coach: