Training Camp Notebook | Inside Sam Howell's 'awesome' relationship with Taylor Heinicke

There's plenty for Sam Howell to learn as he works his way through his first NFL training camp.

There's no speculation about the pecking order at quarterback with Carson Wentz as the starter and Taylor Heinicke as the backup. That leaves Howell, a fifth-round pick, time to develop for the possibility of contributing for the Washington Commanders at some point in the future.

Howell understands and embraces his role, and it helps that he has a player like Heinicke to provide some guidance.

"Taylor's been awesome for me," Howell told the media Friday morning. "Obviously, he's been in this offense for a long time, and he knows his job."

Howell has one goal as a rookie: he wants to do what he's coached to do. He wants to learn how to go through his reads and get a better grasp of the playbook. All of that comes with reps, but Washington's playbook is known for being particularly robust.

That's where having a player like Heinicke comes in handy. He's known offensive coordinator Scott Turner since their days together with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, so he has a strong knowledge of the system.

"I'm just very appreciative that he is willing to help a young guy like me," Howell said.

As the third quarterback, Howell doesn't get as many reps as Wentz or Heinicke, but he's been paying attention on the sideline.

"I try to get a mental rep on every single play that we run in practice. So, I think it's only gonna come with reps and these preseason games."