Brian Robinson is becoming more than a downhill threat

Of course, physicality will always be Robinson's core traits, although there wasn't much of that to start camp with players dressing in just jerseys and helmets. With Washington starting to wear pads more often, including Saturday's practice at FedExField, Rivera believes we'll start to see more of Robinson's hard-hitting style.

"You look at Brian, you see that with the pads on the way he hits the holes and you see a little bit more lean, which is big."

Even without flaunting his ability as the big, strong, physical, downhill runner that Washington believes it is getting in Robinson, the rookie has proven that he can be a weapon, no matter how he gets the ball.

It doesn't necessarily change his spot on the depth chart; Gibson and McKissic are still the No. 1 and No. 2 options in the backfield. That leaves Robinson needing to make the most of his opportunities. It helps that Robinson is showing there are more ways to get him the ball besides attacking the middle of the defense.