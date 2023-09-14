Commanders' O-line looks to build, improve upon Week 1 performance

On the surface, the numbers from Week 1 don't look great. Sam Howell was sacked six times -- the second worst mark in the league -- and was pressured on 13 dropbacks, according to PFF. What's also concerning is that Arizona often only rushed four players, using simulated pressures in an attempt to confuse Howell and the offense.

While that did work on some plays, a closer look at the film shows that the offensive line was not to blame for all six of the Commanders' sacks. At least two of the sacks can be credited to Howell, as he tried to scramble but was touched by a defensive player before stepping out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage. On another, this time at Arizona's 37-yard line in the second quarter, Howell elected not to throw a pass to Terry McLaurin on an RPO try to run up the middle for a one-yard loss.

Howell also had plenty of time to throw, with his average of 2.87 seconds being the 12th longest in the league, according to Next Gen Stats. Howell was quick to take the blame for some of the sacks given up on Sunday.