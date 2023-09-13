Practice notes | Commanders prepare for Sean Payton's 'diverse' offense led by Russell Wilson

Final notes

-- After watching the film from the Arizona Cardinals game, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell said there wasn't much that surprised the offense last Sunday. The Cardinals did exactly what they expected them to do, but as it's been said before, the Commanders couldn't get out of their own way, which led to the unit getting off to such a poor start.

"It was just a matter of we turned the ball over too many times and didn't execute at a level that we would like to."

-- Last Sunday's game was a physical one with Howell taking several hits from Arizona's defense. Howell wasn't bothered by it, though, saying that "it wasn't really anything crazy."

"It was a physical game, but I feel alright. I think I did a good job in recovering the past two days and getting two good workouts in, so my body feels back to normal."

-- Howell had some praise for Jacoby Brissett and his role as a backup. He's a tremendous asset for Howell, giving him helpful tips from what he sees on film. During the games, Brissett is "very supportive" and gives Howell confidence when he goes back out on the field.

-- This Sunday will be Howell's first road start, and it should be a challenging one for the young quarterback. He'll be playing at Mile High Stadium, which historically is one of the more difficult venues because of the fan base and the high altitude. It will be Howell's first experience in such an environment.