Commanders-Packers Stats & Snaps

Oct 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders defeated the Green Bay Packers, 23-21 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington defeated Green Bay for the first time since Week 3 of the 2018 season.
  • Washington has defeated Green Bay at home four-consecutive games. That is the longest streak in franchise history, breaking a streak of three-consecutive home victories over Green Bay from 1972-79.
  • Washington held Green Bay without a third-down conversion. It was the first time since Week 3 of the 2017 season vs. Oakland that the team did not allow a third-down conversion.
  • With Washington not allowing a third-down conversion, it marked the first time the Packers have not had a third-down conversion since October 17, 1999 and the first time Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not converted on third down in his career.
  • Washington ran for a season-high 167 yards. The club had two running backs rush for at least 55 yards for the first time since Nov. 26, 2020 at Dallas.
  • Washington held the ball for 37:07, their highest time of possession this season and their highest since Nov. 29, 2021 vs. Seattle.
  • Washington allowed one sack, their fewest this season.
  • In the first half, Washington recovered an opponents fumbled punt return. It is the first time the team has recovered an opponents fumble on a punt return in consecutive games since Nov. 6-13, 1983.

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 20-of-33 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added two rushes for five yards.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had five receptions for 73 yards and a 37-yard touchdown.
  • McLaurin surpassed 3,500 receiving yards in his career and averaged 14.6 yards per catch.
  • McLaurin is the third player in franchise history to have at least 3,500 receiving yards within his first four seasons joining Charley Taylor and Gary Clark.
  • McLaurin's 37-yard touchdown reception was his second of the season. It was the seventh time he has recorded a touchdown reception of at least 35 yards in his career. It was the 10th pass play of 30-plus yards for Washington. That mark currently leads the NFC.
  • Running Back Antonio Gibson had 10 rushes for 59 yards. He also added three receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown. It was his first receiving touchdown since Week 16 of last season at Dallas and the fourth of his career.
  • Gibson surpassed 700 receiving yards, becoming the eighth running back in franchise history to record at least 700 receiving yards within their first three seasons.
  • Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had five receptions for 52 yards and added five rushes for 26 yards. He is the first Washington receiver since Terry McLaurin did so on Nov. 15, 2020 at Detroit to have at least 50 receiving yards and at least 25 rushing yards in a single game.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Linebacker Jamin Davis had a career-high two tackles for loss.
  • Kicker Joey Slye went three-for-four on field goal attempts, connecting on 22, 31 and 19-yard field goals, respectively.
  • Punter Tress Way punted four times for 192 yards with an average of 48.0 and three pinned inside the 20.
  • Way has pinned at least two punts inside the 20 in five consecutive games, the second-longest streak of his career.
  • Way has pinned 223 punts inside the 20. Since his NFL debut in 2014, he is one-of-four punters to have at least 220 punts inside the 20, joining Johnny Hekker, Brett Kern and Sam Koch.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell74100%
Charles Leno74100%
Cornelius Lucas74100%
Saahdiq Charles74100%
Tyler Larsen74100%
Taylor Heinicke74100%
Terry McLaurin7095%
Curtis Samuel5777%
Cam Sims4966%
Armani Rogers3851%
Brian Robinson3547%
Antonio Gibson2939%
Cole Turner2736%
Dax Milne2635%
John Bates2131%
J.D. McKissic1216%
Alex Armah34%
Kyric McGowan11%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Kamren Curl54100%
Kendall Fuller54100%
Benjamin St-Juste54100%
Cole Holcomb54100%
Bobby McCain5398%
Jonathan Allen4787%
Daron Payne4685%
Montez Sweat4583%
James Smith-Williams4278%
Darrick Forrest3972%
Rachad Wildgoose3870%
Jamin Davis3157%
Efe Obada1324%
Casey Toohill1222%
Daniel Wise59%
John Ridgeway59%
Jeremy Reaves24%

