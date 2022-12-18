Commanders players to watch vs. Giants on SNF

Defensive line

While it is a guarantee that the Giants are going to blitz Heinicke, it is just as certain that Daniel Jones is going to run the ball.

Jones did not have many designed runs against Washington in the previous matchup, but he did find ways to slip around the Commanders' pass-rush to amass 71 yards and managed to pick up multiple first downs with his legs.

The Commanders must find a way to keep Jones in the pocket, and that is where the defensive line will need to step up.

There is evidence that Washington can contain Jones. It has the ninth best pass rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus, and adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders, which has led to the defense recording 34 sacks. Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen have combined for 16 sacks -- the most for a starting defensive tackle duo in the NFL.

However, there were examples of the group, in addition to entire defense, over pursuing Jones on carries. That created lanes for Jones to extend plays and keep his offense on the field.