News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders players to watch vs. Giants on SNF

Dec 18, 2022 at 12:47 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2022-12-18 at 12.47.00 PM

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders have thought about nothing but the New York Giants for the past three weeks, and we are just a few hours away from all that preparation coming to a head in primetime.

Washington (7-5-1) has the chance to earn a firmer grasp on its playoff hopes tonight. The Sunday Night Football matchup between the two NFC East rivals has been hyped up since the 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium two weeks ago.

The Commanders are expecting a playoff atmosphere at FedExField.

"Those are the games that you dream of as a kid," Taylor Heinicke said. "You wanna play in front of everybody, the whole world's watching and it's an opportunity for you to showcase as a team what you guys got. So, guys get really excited for that."

Washington's players have relished the opportunity to prove themselves in primetime games since Ron Rivera took over as head coach. The team has a 5-2 record in nationally televised games over the past three seasons, and if Washington hopes to get eight wins in a season for the first time since 2016, it will need to rely on stellar performances from its playmakers.

So, here are some players to watch as the Commanders battle the Giants.

Jahan Dotson

First-round pick Jahan Dotson had been quiet since returning from a hamstring injury that kept him on the sideline for six weeks, but the rookie looked more like his former self in the first matchup with New York.

It has taken time for Heinicke and Dotson to get on the same page since Heinicke took over as the starting quarterback. The two did not get many snaps together in training camp, so their chemistry had to be developed on the fly. While there is still work to be done on that front, Week 13 could have been a breakthrough, as Dotson was targeted a season-high nine times.

Dotson's quickness and route running was on display, and he showed how dangerous he can be with the ball in his hands. On the 28-yard game-tying score, Dotson got separation on the Giants defender at the line of scrimmage and spun past another defensive back on his way to the end zone.

The Giants are going to put pressure on Heinicke, so it will be up to the Commanders' pass-catchers to win their one-on-one matchups against man coverage. Fortunately for Washington, that is an area in which Dotson can thrive.

Related Links

Defensive line

While it is a guarantee that the Giants are going to blitz Heinicke, it is just as certain that Daniel Jones is going to run the ball.

Jones did not have many designed runs against Washington in the previous matchup, but he did find ways to slip around the Commanders' pass-rush to amass 71 yards and managed to pick up multiple first downs with his legs.

The Commanders must find a way to keep Jones in the pocket, and that is where the defensive line will need to step up.

There is evidence that Washington can contain Jones. It has the ninth best pass rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus, and adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders, which has led to the defense recording 34 sacks. Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen have combined for 16 sacks -- the most for a starting defensive tackle duo in the NFL.

However, there were examples of the group, in addition to entire defense, over pursuing Jones on carries. That created lanes for Jones to extend plays and keep his offense on the field.

The Giants are light on offensive weapons, thanks to injuries at multiple positions. As a result, they have had to rely on Jones even more. If the Commanders can force Jones to beat them from the pocket, it would take away an important piece of the Giants' game plan.

Brian Robinson

The Commanders have a solid winning formula that involves controlling the time of possession with a commitment to running the ball. Much of that success rests on the back of Brian Robinson, who has grown stronger and more effective in each game.

Over the past four games, during which the Commanders earned a record of 3-0-1, Robinson rushed for 61% of his 563 yards. He carried the ball 80 times in that span, but he did average 4.3 yards and knows how find running room between the tackles. He rarely has a run resulting in negative yardage, helping the Commanders avoid second-and-long scenarios.

On the surface, the Giants seem vulnerable to the Commanders' ground attack; after all, the Giants give up almost 150 rushing yards per game. But downhill runs will be difficult to come by tonight with Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams manning the middle of the Giants' defensive front.

The good news is that Robinson did manage to rush for 96 yards on 21 carries in Week 13, so he can find success against the Giants. It will be important for Robinson to continue that success, though. That will allow Washington to keep controlling the clock, but it must result in points. Washington cannot afford to have empty possessions like the eight-minute drive that led to just 38 yards on 11 plays in the previous matchup.

Related Content

news

Commanders elevate Wes Martin, clear Efe Obada to play vs. Giants

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders 'excited' for Giants game after 13 days without NFL action

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

news

3 keys to Washington getting a win in primetime against New York

The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants in primetime with playoffs on the line. Here are three keys to getting a victory, presented by KIA.

news

Practice report | Sweat, Smith-Williams active; St-Juste, Young questionable

Washington will enter the primetime matchup with several key players returning to action.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders might be the best team in D.C. — and this time there's buzz

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

news

Washington Commanders announce Inspire Change game activations & events to celebrate positive community impact and social justice leaders

The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's annual Inspire Change game on Sunday, December 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET versus the New York Giants.

news

Practice report | Wes Schweitzer can be a 'good anchor' at center

Schweitzer is set to play center against the Giants on Sunday Night Football, and his coaches believe it is a good spot for him to thrive.

news

Commanders excited, prepared for primetime rematch with Giants

The Commanders' players are very aware of what is at stake for them on Sunday, and while they intend to treat it like every other game, they are excited to prove themselves.

news

Wake Up Washington | Curtis Samuel 'a big part' of Commanders' success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

news

Washington Commanders and Metro announce extension of evening rail service to accommodate fans attending Sunday Night Football game versus the New York Giants

An extra hour of service will allow fans to enjoy the game and get home safely using Metrorail.

news

Practice report | Chase Young 'trusting the process' in preparing for return

Young wants to be on the field, but he is continuing to be patient and taking things one day at a time.

Advertising