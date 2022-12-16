3 keys to Washington getting a win in primetime against New York

3. What is one matchup to watch on Sunday?

Logan: The matchup between Turner and Wink Martindale is going to be a beautiful chess match. In the first game, Turner did an excellent job of confounding Martindale's defense in stretches, getting him and his players caught up with beautiful play passes designs. There were also times when Martindale was able to get the better of Turner by dialing up pressures that took advantage of Washington's pass protection rules.

How Washington handles Martindale's blitzes will be a huge factor. The simplest solution is to stay ahead of the sticks. Washington has done a great job of being efficient on early downs running the football. It is important that they keep that same level of consistency, perhaps by adding a wrinkle to the duo play they have been so effective running.

However, no matter how efficient the Commanders are at running the football, they will find themselves in a situation where they need to pass protect. There are two main ways to combat the Martindale blitz: max protect and empty formation. Turner used both two weeks ago, and the Giants had success against them.